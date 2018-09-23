Media player
Natural History Museum: 'Breathing new life' into Darwin
The Natural History Museum will open its first performance theatre with a play celebrating the life of Charles Darwin.
A new theatre has been built in the museum's Jerwood Gallery to premier the award-wining play Wider Earth.
The story features puppets representing the wildlife Darwin encountered during his five-year voyage on the HMS Beagle.
23 Sep 2018
