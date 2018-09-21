Should the rules be changed for electric scooters?
Video

Should rules be changed for electric scooters in London?

Whether travelling on the Tube or a bus there are many ways to get around London.

Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular with some people using them to commute to work.

But they are currently not allowed on public roads and users are calling on regulations to be changed.

