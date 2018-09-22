Media player
Children in north London build their own playground
Children and young people on a north London estate have spent the summer designing and building their own playground.
Dozens of volunteers came together to transform a disused patch of land on Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest, into a place for the whole neighbourhood to enjoy.
Many said the united cause brought the entire community together.
Yasin Hussain added that the new area helps people to "interact with everyone". He says he's getting to know neighbours he had never really spoken to before.
22 Sep 2018
