Poem-playing lion unveiled in Trafalgar Square
A bright red lion which plays poetry generated by passers-by has been unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square.
The fluorescent sculpture has joined the four other big cats on the square for five days as part of the London Design Festival.
Members of the public can type in a word on a screen next to the lion, which then creates a poem based on that word, generated by an algorithm.
By day, the poem will be shown on a screen inside the lion's mouth and at night, a stream of poetry will be projected onto Nelson's Column.
20 Sep 2018
