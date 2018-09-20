Obsolete floppy disks turned into art

Media player
Obsolete floppy disks and VHS tapes turned into art
VHS tapes, floppy disks and cassette tapes are largely redundant in 2018 as more of our photos, videos and documents are stored on hard drives or on websites.
But one artist is making use of these obsolete technologies by turning them into art.
Nick Gentry takes discarded tech and makes something to preserve an important historical moment.
The artist hopes his work helps to communicate the feeling of time passing, which he thinks is a "really difficult thing to describe" with words alone.
