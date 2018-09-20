Media player
Bowie-inspired bar marks Ziggy Stardust's 'last supper'
In 1973, David Bowie threw a party to bid farewell to alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.
The party, dubbed "The Last Supper", was attended by the likes of Lou Reed, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney, following the Spiders from Mars' final show in Hammersmith.
London's Hotel Cafe Royal has named one of its bars after the glam-rock icon.
Ziggy's is decorated with images of Bowie by snapper Mick Rock, who was the artist's official photographer at the time of the farewell party.
20 Sep 2018
