Video

CCTV appearing to show a car being driven towards worshippers at a north London Islamic centre has been released.

Two men were taken to hospital after the crash outside the Muslim prayer centre in Cricklewood about 00:35 BST. The driver failed to stop.

Witnesses described hearing the driver "shouting anti-Islamic taunts".

The Metropolitan Police said it was not being treated as terrorist-related, but could have been a hate crime.

It happened at the Al-majlis Al-Hussaini centre at the junction of Oxgate Lane and Edgware Road.