CCTV appearing to show a car being driven towards worshippers at a north London Islamic centre has been released.
Two men were taken to hospital after the crash outside the Muslim prayer centre in Cricklewood about 00:35 BST. The driver failed to stop.
Witnesses described hearing the driver "shouting anti-Islamic taunts".
The Metropolitan Police said it was not being treated as terrorist-related, but could have been a hate crime.
It happened at the Al-majlis Al-Hussaini centre at the junction of Oxgate Lane and Edgware Road.
19 Sep 2018
