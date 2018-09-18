Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Starvation fears after piglets stolen from London farm
Eleven piglets have been stolen from a London city farm prompting fears they could starve unless they are quickly reunited with their mothers.
The two-week-old piglets, snatched from Surrey Docks Farm in Rotherhithe, south-east London, may struggle to survive on their own.
Police are investigating.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45568148/starvation-fears-after-piglets-stolen-from-london-farmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window