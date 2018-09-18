London farm appealing for safe return of stolen piglets
Video

Starvation fears after piglets stolen from London farm

Eleven piglets have been stolen from a London city farm prompting fears they could starve unless they are quickly reunited with their mothers.

The two-week-old piglets, snatched from Surrey Docks Farm in Rotherhithe, south-east London, may struggle to survive on their own.

Police are investigating.

