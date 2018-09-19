Celebrating 50 years of Trojan Records

Media player
Trojan Records: Celebrating 50 years of reggae
It went from a small record label in north-west London in 1968 to one of the dominant sounds of reggae music.
Trojan Records brought Jamaican music to a worldwide audience and to celebrate 50 years of the label, a one-off concert will take place at London's Southbank Centre.
Aswad founder Brinsley Forde said that like a "good wine", Trojan had got better with age and was now equivalent to "a 50-year-old bottle of champagne".
"What more can we ask for?" he added.
19 Sep 2018
