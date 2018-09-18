'I want other people's perfect children'

Media player
Cytomegalovirus: CMV Mum wants to help other parents
Four-year-old Toby can't walk, talk, or hear. He was born with CMV, or cytomegalovirus.
His mum Gayle said she wants to speak out about the virus to help stop other parents from having to go through what she has had to.
CMV is spread by saliva and other bodily fluids and if contracted by pregnant women can result in serious childhood disabilities or even stillbirth.
"I still look around at other families and want their life, I want their perfect children," Gayle said.
"We can't change our story but we can hopefully change it for other families."
18 Sep 2018
