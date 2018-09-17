Media player
Teacher's peck: Meet the pupils rearing chickens in London
Pupils at a London primary school have been rearing chickens.
Fielding Primary School in Northfields, Ealing, says it helps the children learn about nature.
You can see the full report on Inside Out, Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
