The edible sachets replacing plastic water bottles
Harrow Half Marathon to use edible water bottles

Organisers are hoping the new biodegradable and edible seaweed water sachets will help cut down on plastic waste in marathons.

Lucy Ashe, winner of the 2017 Harrow Half Marathon, said the sachets offered the "perfect amount of water that you need to take in a race".

They are being used to replace plastic bottles at this year's event in Harrow on Sunday.

  • 16 Sep 2018
