Smells of Hong Kong
Hong Kong 'scratch and sniff' exhibition opens

A "scratch and sniff" exhibition at Somerset House is bringing Hong Kong aromas to Londoners.

The exhibition includes walls featuring familiar Hong Kong smells such as egg tarts, opium and roast duck.

  • 15 Sep 2018
