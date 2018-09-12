Who helps the children thrown out of mainstream school?
The outreach worker helping children excluded from school

The number of children being excluded from London schools has sharply risen over the past few years.

A group of MPs recently found that just over 1,000 pupils are thrown out of school every year, compared to under 800 in 2014.

Some blame a zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour while others say it's because of a lack of support for teachers.

Mike Martinez is a family outreach worker who works with the Limes College in Sutton, south-west London, to help turn young lives around.

