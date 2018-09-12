Video

The number of children being excluded from London schools has sharply risen over the past few years.

A group of MPs recently found that just over 1,000 pupils are thrown out of school every year, compared to under 800 in 2014.

Some blame a zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour while others say it's because of a lack of support for teachers.

Mike Martinez is a family outreach worker who works with the Limes College in Sutton, south-west London, to help turn young lives around.