How does being thrown out of school feel?

Video

BBC London has been given unprecedented access to a centre that educates some of the hundreds of kids excluded from mainstream schools each year.

The Limes College in Sutton, south-west London, tries to turn around the lives of some of the capital's troubled children.

One 16-year-old, Annie-Leigh, has flourished since joining the school but said being excluded from her old school was "horrible".

We have followed her since the start of the year until she recently received her GCSE results.