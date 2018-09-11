9/11 Survivor speaks to students born after the attack
9/11 survivor Janice Brooks speaks to students born after attack

Janice Brooks, from London, was among those who survived the attack on the World Trade Center 17 years ago.

She has been sharing her story with school children to make sure generations learn from what happened.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, which also targeted the Pentagon and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

