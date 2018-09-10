Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's reggae road sweeper keeping our streets clean
Roy Anthony Johnson is a London road sweeper by day and an international reggae star by night.
He's been sweeping the city's streets for 30 years as well as touring the world for his music career.
By night he becomes international reggae star Anthony "Gunshot" Johnson whose hit made it big in the 1980s.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45459565/london-s-reggae-road-sweeper-keeping-our-streets-cleanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window