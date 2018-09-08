Media player
UK skateboarding: Southbank Undercroft gets facelift
A grant of £200,000 has been given to protect and expand the so-called "birthplace of British skateboarding".
The Southbank Undercroft has long been used by skateboarders to hone their skills, but was under threat of closure three years ago.
But funding from the London Marathon Charitable Trust has secured its future.
A free skate school will also be set up to "attract more people to get active".
Offering skate sports opportunities is particularly relevant ahead of skateboarding being introduced at the 2020 Olympics, the trust said.
08 Sep 2018
