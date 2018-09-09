London's "makers mile" under threat

Media player
Is London's manufacturing hub at risk?
London might not be thought of as a national manufacturing hub, but more people are employed as makers in the capital than in any other UK region.
However, high rents and lack of space is putting small businesses at risk.
Watch more on Inside Out London on Monday 10 September 2018.
09 Sep 2018
