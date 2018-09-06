Media player
The Met's Flying Squad celebrates 100th birthday
The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad, who have solved some of the most high-profile crimes in history, is celebrating their 100th anniversary.
Some of the squad's most famous investigations include The Great Train Robbery and the Brinks-Mat security depot robbery.
They are more recently known for foiling a plot to rob the Millennium Dome's Diamond Exhibition in 2000.
06 Sep 2018
