Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robots fixing London's pipes deep underground
These robots are fixing pipes underneath Oxford Street.
Westminster Council says this new technology enables the authority to keep the roads open and residents to have the gas on at all times.
The robots also speed up the duration of the works.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45424100/robots-fixing-london-s-pipes-deep-undergroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window