The robots doing the roadworks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robots fixing London's pipes deep underground

These robots are fixing pipes underneath Oxford Street.

Westminster Council says this new technology enables the authority to keep the roads open and residents to have the gas on at all times.

The robots also speed up the duration of the works.

  • 05 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Re-inventing London's old red phone boxes