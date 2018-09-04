Tube train filmed with doors wide open

Video

Footage has emerged of a London Underground train travelling between stations with some of its doors wide open.

The Jubilee Line service had passengers on board as it travelled for one stop between Finchley Road and West Hampstead on Saturday morning.

Transport for London (TfL) said the train was "immediately taken out of service at West Hampstead and a full investigation is under way".

The footage was shared online by @roryfergusbrown.