The Victoria line turns 50
Video

London Underground's Victoria Line will mark 50 years of service this weekend.

Opened in 1968, the line now operates up to 36 trains an hour through central London.

Over 200 million passengers use the line each year - but here's a few things you may have missed on your travels.

  • 01 Sep 2018