Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Underground's Victoria Line marks 50th birthday
London Underground's Victoria Line will mark 50 years of service this weekend.
Opened in 1968, the line now operates up to 36 trains an hour through central London.
Over 200 million passengers use the line each year - but here's a few things you may have missed on your travels.
-
01 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45370362/london-underground-s-victoria-line-marks-50th-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window