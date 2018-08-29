'Parents can do more to stop knife crime'
London knife crime: 'Parents could do more to protect children'

A father who posts anti-knife videos on social media says parents could be doing more to keep their children safe on the streets.

Garvin Snell, from London, says he speaks to his son on the phone on the hour, every hour to make sure he's safe when he is out with friends.

