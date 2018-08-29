Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London knife crime: 'Parents could do more to protect children'
A father who posts anti-knife videos on social media says parents could be doing more to keep their children safe on the streets.
Garvin Snell, from London, says he speaks to his son on the phone on the hour, every hour to make sure he's safe when he is out with friends.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45347916/london-knife-crime-parents-could-do-more-to-protect-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window