Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drawn Out: Film shows life on London estate
More than a dozen young people from an Islington estate have created a short film to show ways out of gang culture.
It is hoped the project will show a positive alternative to life on the estate where they grew up.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window