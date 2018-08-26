Revellers party despite Carnival rain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Notting Hill Carnival: Revellers party through rain
Performers and revellers danced through the rain for Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival.
More than one million people are expected to attend the two-day festival in west London.
-
26 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45316764/notting-hill-carnival-revellers-party-through-rainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window