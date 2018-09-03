Dead forgotten 'for being working-class'

Video

Daisy Farris was shocked to discover that about 650 people lost their lives in a boat crash so near to her home in Deptford.

The 27-year-old choreographer felt that lots of people have heard of the Marchioness disaster - a more recent boating tragedy on the Thames - but “barely anyone” knows about the sinking of the Princess Alice in 1878, despite the death toll being more than 10 times higher.

She has made it her mission to use dance and physical theatre to share the story with local people.