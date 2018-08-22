Media player
BBC Radio 4's Zeb Soanes befriends an urban fox
A BBC newsreader has formed an unlikely friendship with a fox.
Radio 4's Zeb Soanes found the animal limping outside his north London home and decided to give it some food.
It inspired Zeb to name the fox Gaspard and for him to write a children's book.
22 Aug 2018
