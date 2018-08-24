Media player
Notting Hill Carnival: 'Family' where music is thicker than blood
Marlon Hibbert grew up in care in south-east London and never truly felt part of a family, until he established one of his own.
When he was aged 17 that family came in setting up a steel band group, the Endurance Steel Orchestra.
They now perform all over the UK and will be competing in the Panorama at this year's Notting Hill Carnival.
