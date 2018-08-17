London's Night Tube: two years on
London's Night Tube: How is it faring two years on?

The Night Tube, which began in 2016 on Friday and Saturdays, is still not making money despite passenger numbers going up.

However, Transport for London says it is bringing an economic benefit to London, which is more important.

It has had its fans and critics since it began in August 2016, and BBC London has been to talk to some of the people whose lives have changed as a result.

