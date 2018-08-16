Media player
Video
The 'unflushables' blocking London's sewers
Thames Water says it removes over 30 tonnes of unflushable material every day from London's sewerage system.
The removal of nappies, sanitary products and wet wipes costs Thames Water and Londoners £12m a year.
It is now calling for better awareness of the items people should and should not be flushing down the loo.
16 Aug 2018
