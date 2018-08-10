Media player
Travelling around London with autism
Millions of people use the London Underground every year, but what's it like to use public transport when you have an invisible impairment like autism?
Claire Lindsey invited us to take a journey to show us how difficult it is.
10 Aug 2018
