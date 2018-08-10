Instagram dogs 'leave others homeless'
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home says people are impulse-buying puppies they've seen celebrities posing with on Instagram - while less popular breeds are stuck without a home.

Some pooches, such as those owned by singer Katy Perry and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton - are famous in their own right.

The charity says this is fuelling demand for selfie-friendly breeds while others are being overlooked.

