The dawn of 'competitive socialising'

'Competitive socialising': Does axe-throwing beat a quiet pint?
A quiet pint or three in your local pub might sound like the perfect night out.
But a new love of "competitive socialising" has seen some Londoners choosing to throw a dart, die or even an axe instead of sitting in one place all evening.
One expert suggested there's a shift in people spending money on experiences rather than on consumer products.
03 Aug 2018
