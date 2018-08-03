The dawn of 'competitive socialising'
'Competitive socialising': Does axe-throwing beat a quiet pint?

A quiet pint or three in your local pub might sound like the perfect night out.

But a new love of "competitive socialising" has seen some Londoners choosing to throw a dart, die or even an axe instead of sitting in one place all evening.

One expert suggested there's a shift in people spending money on experiences rather than on consumer products.

