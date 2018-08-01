Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black cabs fitted with defibrillators
The London Ambulance Service is training black cab drivers to help save the lives of people in cardiac arrest in the capital.
Paramedics have taught the drivers to perform CPR and fitted their vehicles with defibrillators.
It is part of a six-month pilot-scheme in partnership with the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window