Temporary housing costs in London double

Temporary housing costs in the capital have risen by half in the last four years, freedom of information figures show.
One single mother whose son is being treated for leukaemia in London and has spent the last six years in temporary housing in Essex, and is only now about to return to live in her home borough, Westminster.
Costs rose from £460m to £690m over the period, figures from 31 London councils show.
02 Aug 2018
