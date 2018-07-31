Meet the three-year-old yoga students

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yoga for three-year-olds to combat London city stress
Yoga has become a popular way for adults to relax while coping with the stresses of life.
But now some children in London have been experiencing it for themselves.
The sessions were started in two nurseries, including one which had to be locked down during the Westminster Bridge terror attack.
Pilots have proven so successful that the London Early Years Foundation is now hoping to roll out yoga and mindfulness sessions for three-year-olds across the capital.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45009129/yoga-for-three-year-olds-to-combat-london-city-stressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window