'He's brought devastation to our family'

The family of a woman killed in a speedboat crash on the River Thames during a first date have spoken of their anguish that her killer is on the run.

Charlotte Brown died when she and Jack Shepherd were thrown overboard in London in December 2015.

Ms Brown's mother Roz Wickens said the family were "devastated" when they found out Shepherd would be absent from his trial at the Old Bailey.

The victim's twin sister Katie added it was "not fair" that the web designer had chosen to avoid facing the family.

Shepherd, 30, of Paddington, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.