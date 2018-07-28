Super fan's Spice Girls collection on show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spice Girls 'super fan' collection turned into exhibition
Alan Smith-Allison has been collecting Spice Girls memorabilia since their early career.
Now, his collection will be on display at an exhibition in Islington, east London.
Spice Up will run from Saturday until 20 August at the Business Design Centre on Upper Street.
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44985433/spice-girls-super-fan-collection-turned-into-exhibitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window