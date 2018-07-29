London cabbie who photographs city
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London cabbie who photographs city

Black cab driver Terry Gibbins says he is constantly on the look-out for opportunities to capture images.

If he he sees something that catches his eye while he has a passenger he "has to come back" to photograph it.

A selection of Terry's pictures were on display as part of a show at London's Oxo Gallery called Evolving Landscapes in South Bank.

More of his snaps can be found on his website.

  • 29 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Seeking the disappearing petrol stations