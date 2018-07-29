Media player
London cabbie who photographs city
Black cab driver Terry Gibbins says he is constantly on the look-out for opportunities to capture images.
If he he sees something that catches his eye while he has a passenger he "has to come back" to photograph it.
A selection of Terry's pictures were on display as part of a show at London's Oxo Gallery called Evolving Landscapes in South Bank.
More of his snaps can be found on his website.
29 Jul 2018
