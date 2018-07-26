Speedboat killer 'should face guilt'

Video

A man has been found guilty of killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames during their first date.

Jack Shepherd, 30, and Charlotte Brown, 24, were thrown overboard from the boat, which had a series of defects, in December 2015.

Shepherd, who is on the run after skipping bail, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence.

In a statement read outside the Old Bailey, Ms Brown's sister Katie appealed for Shepherd to return from "wherever he may be" and "take responsibility for the devastation he has caused our family".