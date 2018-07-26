Thermal imagery of London in the heatwave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK heatwave: Thermal imagery maps London's hotspots

We all know the UK heatwave means it's scorching outside.

But do pavements hold more heat than buses, buildings or Tube carriages?

We braved the elements armed with a thermal camera to find London's hotspots.

  • 26 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Why is it so hot at the moment?