'I left everything behind'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Hampstead flat fire: Resident 'left everything behind'
About 100 firefighters have brought a blaze at a block of flats in north-west London under control.
Ground-floor resident Irene Bradshaw says she left everything behind - apart from her keys and a shoehorn.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44963824/west-hampstead-flat-fire-resident-left-everything-behindRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window