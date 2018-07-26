'I left everything behind'
West Hampstead flat fire: Resident 'left everything behind'

About 100 firefighters have brought a blaze at a block of flats in north-west London under control.

Ground-floor resident Irene Bradshaw says she left everything behind - apart from her keys and a shoehorn.

  • 26 Jul 2018
