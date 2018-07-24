Media player
London violence: How New York City cut its murder rate
With more than 80 murder investigations launched in London this year, some have suggested the capital should learn lessons from other world cities to tackle violent crime.
BBC London went on patrol in the Bronx to find out how New York City has cut its murder rate.
24 Jul 2018
