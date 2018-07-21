Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS blood donation stocks in London 'dangerously low'
The NHS has sent out mobile clinics as blood stocks run "dangerously low" in London.
Adverse weather earlier in the year and the World Cup have contributed to the capital's lowest blood stocks since 2015, the NHS said.
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44904450/nhs-blood-donation-stocks-in-london-dangerously-lowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window