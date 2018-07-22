Trans women might swim at women-only pond
Video

Hampstead Heath women-only pond in trans women debate

Some activists are campaigning against trans women using a women-only pond on Hampstead Heath in London.

But other bathers said they would welcome trans women.

The pond's managers are consulting on the issue.

