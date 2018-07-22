Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hampstead Heath women-only pond in trans women debate
Some activists are campaigning against trans women using a women-only pond on Hampstead Heath in London.
But other bathers said they would welcome trans women.
The pond's managers are consulting on the issue.
22 Jul 2018
