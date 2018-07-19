London Bridge bravery recognised

Video

Heroes of the London Bridge terror attack, including two who died, have been recognised for their bravery.

Three police officers and five members of the public who confronted the attackers or aided others are included on this year's Civilian Gallantry List.

Twenty people in total have been approved by the Queen for awards to recognise their "outstanding bravery".

Published annually, the Civilian Gallantry List names people who have received The George Medal, The Queen's Gallantry Medal (QGM) and The Queen's Commendation for Bravery.