'It's opened our eyes...'
Dalston acid attack victim welcomes new training sessions

Training sessions have been held in London to help educate business owners what to do in the event of an acid attack.

Lauren Trent - a victim of Arthur Collins' acid attack in Dalston in April 2017 - says it is "a step" in the right direction, but more still needs to be done.

  • 18 Jul 2018