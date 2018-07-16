Tube station named Gareth Southgate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Football fans in Gareth Southgate masks flashmob Tube station
Football fans in Gareth Southgate masks were spotted celebrating at a London Underground station after it was temporarily renamed after the England captain.
Transport for London and Visa unveiled new signs across Southgate Tube station, which is on the Piccadilly Line.
The signs will be on display until 23:59 BST on Tuesday.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44853042/football-fans-in-gareth-southgate-masks-flashmob-tube-stationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window