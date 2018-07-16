Tube station named Gareth Southgate
Video

Football fans in Gareth Southgate masks flashmob Tube station

Football fans in Gareth Southgate masks were spotted celebrating at a London Underground station after it was temporarily renamed after the England captain.

Transport for London and Visa unveiled new signs across Southgate Tube station, which is on the Piccadilly Line.

The signs will be on display until 23:59 BST on Tuesday.

