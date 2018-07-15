The Londoner turned social media superstar
Video

Joivan Wade: The YouTuber turned Hollywood star

Joivan Wade is an online comedy star who gets 200 million YouTube views every month.

It all started for him sitting on a wall in south London - co-creating online comedy "Mandem on the Wall" while studying at the Brit School.

The 24-year-old's now broken into Hollywood, starring in horror movie The First Purge.

